Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Teams are fighting small fire alongside southbound Highway 101 north of the Santa Maria Speedway

KEYT
By
today at 12:57 pm
Published 1:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a quarter-acre fire at the intersection of Hutton Road and Joshua Street just north of the Santa Maria Speedway Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department advised drivers southbound on Highway 101 to proceed with caution as smoke can be seen from the highway and first responders from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are working the response in the general area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
highway 101
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Santa Maria Speedway
vegetation fire
visible smoke

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content