Teams are fighting small fire alongside southbound Highway 101 north of the Santa Maria Speedway

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a quarter-acre fire at the intersection of Hutton Road and Joshua Street just north of the Santa Maria Speedway Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department advised drivers southbound on Highway 101 to proceed with caution as smoke can be seen from the highway and first responders from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are working the response in the general area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.