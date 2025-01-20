Barricaded armed suspect taken into custody after standoff in Santa Maria Sunday afternoon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police officers arrested a 45-year-old local armed with a knife after causing disturbances at the 1000 block of W. Boone St. and an attempted assault of a resident Sunday.

The 45-year-old was disturbing the peace for two days before his arrest at the complex's parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. and behaved erratically, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria threatened officers while wielding the large knife and the area was contained and evacuated as a precaution, detailed the SMPD.

Officers later obtained a search and arrest warrant for the man before several de-escalation tactics. He eventually surrendered at 9:15 p.m. by exiting his residence without further incident, explained the SMPD.

The 45-year-old was then taken into the Santa Barbara County Jail and he faces charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and an unrelated misdemeanor bench warrant, according to the SMPD.