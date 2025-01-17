Sexual assault and kidnapping charges filed against Angel Munoz Quintana Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office announced kidnapping and sexual assault charges against Angel Munoz Quintana Friday.

These charges are based on two incidents that occurred early this week in neighborhoods near Cal Poly, according to the SLODAO.

The 32-year-old from Nipomo was arrested Wednesday has been charged in a criminal complaint with the following charges:

kidnapping

assault with the intent to commit rape

forced oral copulation

oral copulation of a victim impaired by alcohol

criminal threats

false imprisonment

Munoz Quintana remains in custody with an enhanced bail of $1.2 million and is set for arraignment later today in the SLO Branch of the Superior Court, explained the SLODAO.

The SLODAO continues to ask for information due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes and those with such information can contact the following number.