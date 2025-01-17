Jose Robert Munoz Sanchez of Oxnard sentenced to 25 years to life Friday after 2022 murder of estranged wife

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office announced a 25-year to life prison sentence for Jose Roberto Munoz Sanchez Friday after he murdered his estranged wife in 2022.

The 41-year-old Oxnard man pled guilty on Dec. 12, 2024, to the premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of Blanca Aguilera, 32, after he ambushed and ran her over with his car repeatedly on the night of Sept. 28, 2022, according to the SBCDAO.

Munoz Sanchez forced Aguilera to drive to a remote area in Montecito after tracking her down at her workplace and drove over her after she tried to escape around 5:30 a.m. that night, detailed the SBCDAO.

The 41-year-old then fled to Mexico and despite life-threatening injuries, Aguilera was able to identify the Oxnard man after a Good Samaritan helped her to Cottage Hospital, explained the SBCDAO.

Aguilera succumbed to her injuries but Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office detectives eventually tracked the Oxnard man to Mexico and convinced him to surrender to law enforcement, according to the SBCDAO.