Man suspected for armed robbery at Mechanics Bank in Santa Barbara Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for a man for armed robbery after he pulled a handgun and stole money from Mechanics Bank in Santa Barbara just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SBPD officers arrived to no reported injuries after the suspect already fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a bank teller.

The SBPD explained that the suspect is about five feet, seven inches tall with a medium build last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a dark colored baseball cap.

The SBPD also detailed that the man wore a dark-colored mask covering his face, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Those with additional information in this active and ongoing investigation are asked to contact the SBPD via phone.