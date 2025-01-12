Oxnard man arrested for arson by Port Hueneme police Saturday morning

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme Police officers arrested a 38-year-old Oxnard man for arson after setting bushes on fire near Parkview Elementary School before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews arrived and helped a citizen who intervened to put out the fire with only minor damage before the suspect fled on foot, according to the PRPD.

PRPD officers later found and arrested the Oxnard man for arson where he was later booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

Those who have information on this crime can contact this number and anonymous tips on any crimes can be made at the Ventura County Crime Stoppers website.