Two arrested for organized retail theft with counterfeit bills at Camarillo outlets Tuesday

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Two Baldwin Park women were arrested Tuesday after using counterfeit bills at the Camarillo outlets, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both made several purchases at seven different stores with the fake bills and then received real money in exchange, detailed the VCSO.

Detectives arrested both women after finding $450 in real money and $600 in merchandise and booked both of them into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility, explained the VCSO.

Both women were arraigned for forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and passing fictitious bills on Thursday and both are due back in court on Jan. 21, according to the VCSO.