Two Oxnard men arrested for arson and conspiracy to commit a crime

today at 11:06 am
Published 11:08 am

OXNARD, Calif. – Two Oxnard men were arrested for setting fires and conspiring to commit crimes on Dec. 2 near the 5000 block of Gonzales Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The area had many farming and industrial properties and the VCSO later investigated on Dec. 3 after a citizen reported smoke from the place.

The VCSO found an active fire with brush and shrubs before putting it out but arrested both men after they lit the flame with a torch.

Both men were arrested for starting a reckless fire and conspiracy to commit a crime with bookings into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Caleb Nguyen

