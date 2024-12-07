Two men arrested for shooting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested two men, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, in connection to shooting a 22-year-old on Nov. 30 just before 8:00 p.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot to the upper torso and underwent emergency surgery after getting shot near the 100 block of Fontana Drive, detailed the OPD.

The victim is currently in critical, but stable condition as a result of the shooting, explained the OPD.

The teenager from Oxnard was arrested on Dec. 4 at his home in Oxnard as he discarded a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the OPD.

The teenager was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and other firearm-related charges, detailed the OPD.

The 22-year-old from Camarillo was arrested on Dec. 6 at his Camarillo home on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, explained the OPD.

Both men are members of a criminal street gang and were charged with gang enhancement and those with information on similar crimes can contact the OPD or Ventura County Crime Stoppers.