Tenant Protection amendments to be considered

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Renovictions refer to all kinds of renovations leading to evictions.

Some renters see them as an excuse to evict and raise rents.

The Santa Barbara City Council is considering extra provisions or amendments to tenant protections already approved..

They are considering three provision left out in earlier voting on the city's eviction ordinance.

When this debate started the makeup of the council was different.

Only four council members are attending the meeting in person today.

Eric Friedman is out for health reasons and Meagan Harman and Oscar Gutierrez are taking part virtually online.

At issue are amendments.

The sections to be considered include letting tenants recover possessions before completion of renovations, a change that states the ordinance protecting portions of the plan will not be impacted by other portions declared unconstitutional.

Corina Svacina rents on Bath St. and has been dealing with renovations for years without being willing to move out of her first adult home.

"What we are asking for today is for them to regulate multimillionaire developers who are buying up these big properties that are worth tens of millions of dollars," said Svacina, "We are asking for them to regulate them and put restrictions that are common sense."



The item is the last one on Tuesday's agenda.

A large number of residents are expected to speak during public comments.

Your News Channel will have more on any actions taken tonight on the news.