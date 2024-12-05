Paso Robles Man Arrested for Illegal Disbursement of Pepper Spray at Morro Bay Gym

MORRO BAY, Calif. – 52-year-old Brent Edward Peterson was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on video surveillance footage spraying pepper spray in a Morro Bay gym.

Early Wednesday morning, staff and over 30 members of FitnessWorks, located at 500 Quintana Rd. in Morro Bay, were evacuated from the fitness center after extensively coughing for unknown reasons.

Morro Bay officers arrived to FitnessWorks around 8 am and conducted a inspection of the building, checking for any unknown substances or electrical issues.

Officers looked at surveillance due to "an incident involving a transient and staff member." There it showed Brent Edward Peterson of Paso Robles disbursing pepper spray at the main entrance of the facility before taking off on his bike.

Peterson has located sometime later that day and taken into custody on felony charges. He was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $20,000 bond.