Ventura Police arrest man for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a 22-year-old transient man for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted vehicle theft Saturday morning.

VPD officers received calls about several violent crimes, including a man who'd been stabbed in the back by the 22-year-old just past 7:00 a.m..

Another man was stabbed in the neck by the transient man at 7:15 a.m. and another person was struck in the head by a metal pipe two minutes later, according to the VPD.

Officers then went to the Downtown area to search for the man before discovering he stole car keys at knifepoint at 7:30 a.m., detailed the VPD.

VPD personnel found the 22-year-old attempting to start the car with the stolen keys and took him into custody at gunpoint.

The man was previously arrested several times in Moorpark for arson, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, detailed the Ventura County Superior Court.

VPD officers arrested the man Saturday morning on three counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted vehicle theft charges.

Those with information about this crime or others can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers anonymously.