Woman arrested for commerical sex operation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 44-year-old Yorba Linda woman was arrested for commercial sex activities at several locations disguised as legitimate businesses, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

These locations included the Swan Spa of Thousand Oaks, Star Spa of Newbury Park, Victoria Spa of Lake Forest and the Four Seasons Spa at Lake Forest, explained the VCSO.

The woman benefitted from illegal activities from her employees who provided commercial sex to customers in each of these disguised businesses, detailed the VCSO.

Detectives found male individuals suspected of purchasing sex from four locations across said cities and later investigated the woman on charges of pimping, pandering and money laundering, explained the VCSO.

Detectives then searched each business and the 44-year-old's residence and she was arrested and booked into the County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility with a bail of $100,000, according to the VCSO.