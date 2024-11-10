Camarillo man arrested for looting in evacuation order area

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 37-year-old Camarillo man was arrested for looting in an evacuation order during the Mountain Fire on Nov. 8, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The victim left his electric bike on his driveway while inspecting damage from the fire before having it stolen from him by a landscaper in the neighborhood, explained the VCSO.

Due to the time and place of the theft, the 37-year-old admitted to stealing the bike and was later arrested for looting, detailed the VCSO.

The man was then booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, according to the VCSO.