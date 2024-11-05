Paso Robles man formally charged with hate crime and murder

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Paso Robles 21-year-old man responsible for the death of Todd Joseph Pinion has been formally charged with a hate crime and murder, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

The man also received an animal cruelty charge along with the enhancement he committed the crime in part or whole of the victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation, detailed the SLOCDAO.

The complaint alleges that the man murdered Pinion, 34, and his dog, Spock, with a knife and the circumstances point toward a hate crime under California law, explained the SLOCDAO.

The 21-year-old also had a previous conviction for assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon in 2022, according to the SLOCDAO.

The man's arraignment will be Nov. 6 and this investigation remains ongoing. Those with information can contact the Atascadero Police Department.