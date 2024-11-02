Santa Barbara police take shooting suspect into custody Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Police Department arrested a shooting suspect after a standoff near Downtown on West Canon Perdido St. Saturday.

Your News Channel's John Palminteri was on the scene reporting gunfire earlier in the morning around 9:00 a.m. and a SWAT team as part of the response.

Gunfire was reported and evacuations took place around an apartment building near Castillo St. at that time, according to Your News Channel.

Your News Channel's John Palminteri mentioned that the police had the suspect at 9:56 a.m. and that gun shell casings were marked as evidence.

No injuries were reported on this incident and Your News Channel will have more information on the incident if it becomes available.