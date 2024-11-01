Santa Barbara District Attorney files complaint against Resident for Stealing over $1 million Dollars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney, John T. Savrnoch, announced today in a press release that multiple financial fraud charges have been filed against Stefan Bernard DeWitte, a 38-year-old Santa Barbara resident.

The felony complaint, People vs. Stefan Bernard DeWitte, details that between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2023 DeWitte stole over $1 million dollars from three different individuals.

The crimes were done through various forms of forgery and embezzlement. As described in the complaint, DeWitte forged or altered various documents including property deeds, deeds of trust, and shareholder agreements with the intend to defraud Carolina Dewitte, Tanja DeWitte, and California Pacific Reality.

Additionally, the 38-year-old committed Security Violation crimes as he embezzled over $200,000 dollars by creating a false company, " Better Futures Fund IV/Green Triangle Corp."

The complaint includes a list of fraudulent credit and debit transactions done by Dewitte in the Spring of 2022 to a Wells Fargo account.

DeWitte is charged with 49 counts, including Embezzlement, Forgery, Theft by False Pretense, Securities Fraud, and 37 counts of Money Laundering.

DeWitte is also charged with the Aggravated White Collar Crime Enhancement for allegedly taking more than $500,000, and three Special Allegations of laundering more than $50,000 within a 30-day period.

DeWitte is being held on $800,000 bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail. His case is set for arraignment on the complaint on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.