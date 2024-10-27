Skip to Content
Simi Valley man charged for vandalism hate crime in Thousand Oaks

VENTURA, Calif. – The Thousand Oaks Patrol unit arrested a Simi Valley man on Oct. 15 for felony vandalism and a hate crime, the second such crime in as many weeks, according to the Ventura County DA's office.

The 18-year-old man acted in concert with the first suspect who was charged and arraigned on the same charges on Oct. 17, per the VCDAO.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance displaying antisemitic and white power hate speech symbols on the side of a building on Oct. 14 in Simi Valley, detailed the VCDAO.

The teenager was arrested on Oct. 16 after a search of his residence the day prior and is out of custody on $20,000 bail, explained the VCDAO.

The 18-year-old will make his first appearance in court for arraignment on Oct. 30 on the following charges:

Charges:

 • PC 594(b)(1) – Vandalism over $400 

• PC 422.6(b) – Misdemeanor hate crime 

Special Allegation: 

• PC 422.75(b) – Hate crime in concert with another

