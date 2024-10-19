Thousand Oaks man charged with felony vandalism and hate crime

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Johann Bernhardt Patrick of Thousand Oaks was charged with felony vandalism and a hate crime.

Patrick pled not guilty at his arraignment on Oct. 17, three after he sprayed hate speech on the side of a building, according to the VCDAO.

He was later arrested on the 15th as a search of his home revealed additional evidence on top of surveillance footage that Patrick and another suspect were found, detailed the VCDAO.

Patrick will return to court on Oct. 28 and a preliminary hearing date is set for Oct. 30 with bail set at $5,000 where he's in custody.

He was booked on the following charges: