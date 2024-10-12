Port Huneme police search for cannabis dispensary burglar

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme police officers are looking for a burglary suspect after they responded to an alarm from a cannabis dispensary on Oct. 11.

The alleged burglary happened at the Tradecraft Farms dispensary and PHPD officers needed help from the Oxnard Police Department on the scene.

Both sets of police officers could not find a suspect in the building but later reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect fled from the scene, according to the PHPD.

Both agencies found the suspect fleeing from the business and determined he was about 25-35 years old, a white or Hispanic man and wearing a green and black flannel, detailed the PHPD.

Those with more information on the case are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez via email or phone.