Ventura man convicted for attempted child murder and lewd act on dependent adult in crime spree

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced a conviction for Joel James Gonzales of Ventura for several crimes including attempted child murder and a lewd act on a dependent adult.

A jury already convicted the 28-year-old of those two crimes along with felony assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary and misdemeanor aggravated trespassing, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Gonzales recently dropped his not-guilty plea because of insanity after a mistrial was declared among several special allegations and factors, detailed the VCDAO.

Gonzales was working at the Royal Gardens elder care facility in Camarillo with elders suffering from dementia or Alzheimers, assaulting two victims at the facility on Oct. 15, 2020, explained the VCDAO.

The 28-year-old cornered his first victim and attacked her several times as she fought back after being pushed down onto her bed, according to the VCDAO.

Gonzales then returned to another part of the facility where he trapped a 90-year-old female resident with dementia in a closet and began performing lewd acts on her, detailed the VCDAO.

The Ventura man eventually surprised a Camarillo homeowner after crawling through the doggy door before being told to leave, explained the VCDAO.

Gonzales was eventually taken into custody, released to his family and allowed to stay the night at their Camarillo home. That night, a six-year-old was having a sleepover with the family's daughter, according to the VCDAO.

Gonzales was found violently beating and choking the child in her sleeping bag before a teenager who investigated was first to knock him off the victim, detailed the VCDAO.

Parents held down Gonzales and called 911 where deputies found the victim with a swollen bloody face in and out of consciousness, explained the VCDAO.

The child survived the attack after being taken to a local hospital though she did suffer brain trauma from the incident, according to the VCDAO.

Gonzales is expected to receive 16 years, eight months in state prison for the following charges and special allegations:

Charges convicted of by jury:

PC 664/187(a) – Attempted murder

PC 220(b) – Assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary

PC 602.5(b) – Aggravated trespass

Charge pled guilty to:

PC 288(c)(2) – Lewd act on dependent adult

Special Allegations: