‘Santa Barbara News Press’ owner found in contempt

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In May a contempt hearing in the bankruptcy case involving News Press owner Wendy McCaw was continued.

On July 26, the U.S. Magistrate found McCaw's Ampersand Publishing Company in contempt.

The owner of the Santa Barbara News Press filed for bankruptcy last summer.

Attorneys on both sides have been finger-pointing over access to the historic two-story newspaper building near Santa Barbara City Hall off Anacapa St. and a printing facility in Goleta.

The judge had asked the attorneys to work out an arrangement to safely access the buildings that are not insured.

The contents of the building are slated to go up for auction.

They are valued between $175,000 and $200,000.

The building is worth much more, but it is not clear what will happen to the real estate.

Newspaper readers noticed trouble at the paper when McCaw bought it and started getting involved in editorial decisions involving Rob Lowe and other high profile people in the community.

She also got involved when reporters worked on stories about removing non-native animals from the Channel Islands National Park off the coast.

The billionaire didn't want animals, including rodents, killed.

One court case ruled that she could do what she wanted editorially since she owned the paper.

The story ended up in Vanity Fair and became the basis of the documentary "Citizen McCaw."

In 2006, newspaper staff unionized and rallied with tape covering their mouths in De La Guerra Plaza.

The civil contempt finding is related to unfair and bad-faith bargaining.

Some of the paper's former employees chose not to comment.

Journalist and author Ann Louise Bardach who talks about journalism in the Citizen McCaw documentary said McCaw is in no hurry to pay.

"Wendy McCaw's mantra seems to be Vengeance is Mine...so I would guess she'll throw a slice of her fortune at lawyers to try to delay having to pay up. It seems to have worked for her," said Bardach, " First Amendment stuff and freedom of the press would likely not be pressing issues for her."

They have been waiting for their final paychecks.

Many longtime readers including Gloria Peyrat have turned to the Santa Barbara Independent for their printed news.

Peyrat said she missed the articles, the coverage of local schools and the comics.

They miss the 150 year old paper that stopped publishing and declared bankruptcy.

Before McCaw bought the paper it had won a Pulitzer and was a paper journalists like to have on their resumes.

The National Labor Relations Board is now tasked with submitting recoverable costs.

Ampersand will have to move through bankruptcy before anyone gets paid.

The "Citizen McCaw "film is now available for free online at this link: https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=citizen+mccaw#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:396eb20d,vid:hXb53q_kDfc,st:0

