Wrong-way driver in Ventura charged with felony DUI

VENTURA, Calif. -- An Oxnard man is facing felony charges for allegedly driving the wrong way in front of an elementary school while also being under the influence of alcohol.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Nicolas Luis Vasquez, 26, of Oxnard has been charged for the wrong-way driving incident and faces felony DUI charges.

With four prior convictions for driving under the influence since 2016, Vasquez is also charged with driving with a suspended license and giving false information to a police officer, both misdemeanors according to the DA's office.

Police said they witnessed Vasquez drive south in northbound lanes directly in front of Ramona Elementary School on Tuesday. When tested, Vasquez's blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.33%, over four times the legal limit.

Officers arrested Vasquez, upon which they learned of his four prior DUI convictions.

Vazquez is currently in custody with bail set at $50,000. He is due back in court on Jan. 25.