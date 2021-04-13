‘Major’ announcement in Kristin Smart disappearance expected from SLO Sheriff

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Several weeks after a search warrant was served at the home of Ruben Flores, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they will make a "major" announcement in the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

The Flores home in Arroyo Grande belongs to Paul Flores' father. Paul has been the only person-of-interests in the case since Smart disappeared in 1996.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff, Ian Parkinson, will hold his press briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

NewsChannel will be there and carry the statement live online.