Paul Flores, person-of-interest in Kristin Smart disappearance, arrested for illegal gun possession

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Paul Flores, a person-of-interest in the Kristin Smart disappearance case, was arrested for a weapons charge on Thursday in Los Angeles County.

Paul Flores was arrested Thursday morning for possessing a weapon as a result of information obtained during San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office search warrants last year.

Los Angeles police say Flores was arrested at 9:45 a.m. at Summerland Avenue and Western Avenue in San Pedro.

The search warrants were executed as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said they would release no further comment on the Los Angeles Police Department's investigation.

Paul Flores was the last person to see Smart alive in May 25, 1996. Smart was returning to the Cal Poly campus from a fraternity party in San Luis Obispo. At the time, the sheriff's office had said he was the only suspect, though charges were never filed against him.

Kristin Smart's family said they have no comment regarding Flores's arrest at this time.

