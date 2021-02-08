Oxnard man pleads guilty in 2017 deadly shooting

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man charged with shooting and killing a man in 2017 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Monday.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jonathan Zambrano, 30, of Oxnard, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to shooting and killing Albert Salazar in July 2017.

The shooting happened on July 19, 2017. According to the DA's office, Zambrano, Salazar, and others were on the 1300 block of West Guava Street standing outside of a home.

Zambrano took out a gun and shot Salazar because he believed him to be a threat, the DA's office said.

Salazar was driven by an unnamed person to the Oxnard Police Department's parking lot, where responding officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

Zambrano was arrested two days after the shooting.

Zambrano is set to be sentenced on March 12 and is expected to be sentenced to 22 years in state prison. He is currently being held without bail in the Ventura County Jail.