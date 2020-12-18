Santa Maria police arrest man in connection to Monday night shooting

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department reported that a man has been arrested in connection to Monday night's shooting that left one person in critical condition.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 200 block of West Williams Street.

Upon arriving, officers said they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was last listed as being in critical condition.

After investigating, Santa Maria Police Detectives and the Special Enforcement Team served search and arrest warrants in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Tanglewood on Thursday.

One 19-year-old man was located and arrested without incident in Guadalupe. He faces attempted murder charges and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Robbins at 805-928-3781 X1361 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 X2677 (COPS).