Santa Maria police investigating two shootings

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Police Department is investigating two shootings on Tuesday.

Both shootings happened on Monday, one in the afternoon and one later in the evening.

On Monday at around 12:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot victim that arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The man arrived in the emergency room in a car.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound and was then treated for his injury.

In there investigation, police found that the shooting happened in the area of Depot and Chapel streets shortly before the victim arrived at the hospital.

Later that day at around 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of West Williams in Santa Maria.

At arrival, police located a man who had a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Marian where he is said to be in critical condition.

Santa Maria Police Department detectives are investigating both shootings.

They are asking for the public's help with information related to the crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or the tipline at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.