Ventura man arrested for making criminal threats, possessing illegal assault rifle

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Ventura man on Friday for making criminal threats and being in possession of an illegal assault rifle.

Friday afternoon, Camarillo Police Department patrol deputies responded to a call that someone had threatened a victim. Police said the threats were very direct, involved the use of firearms and caused the victim to be scared for their safety.

Due to the seriousness of the threats, detectives assigned to the Camarillo Police Investigations Bureau and Special Enforcement Detail immediately began an investigation and quickly identified a suspect the same day.

Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail detectives responded to the suspect's location on the 3900 block of Maple Street in Ventura around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Once at the residence, detectives attempted to speak with the man but he reportedly refused to exit his room. Shortly after, detectives began speaking with one of the man's relatives outside the man's home and the man ended up walking outside.

Detectives quickly tried to arrest the suspect, however, he turned around and ran back inside his residence in an effort to avoid police.

Detectives chased after the man, entering his house and eventually arresting him inside his garage without further incident.

The detectives then searched the man's home and located one AK-47 style assault rifle with a fully loaded 30 round magazine, two loaded semi-automatic handguns, six high-capacity magazines and roughly 600 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.

Police said all of the firearms were registered under the suspect's name through the California Department of Justice, however, they said the current configuration of the AK-47 style assault rifle made it illegal to possess in California and met the requirements of an “assault rifle” as defined in California Penal Code 30515.

Ultimately, the suspect was arrested on charges for making criminal threats and being in possession of an assault rifle.

The 42-year-old man was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and his bail was set at $250,000.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Ventura County Superior Court on Oct. 20.