Man shot by Santa Maria police over the weekend still hospitalized, officer identified

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The man who was shot by a Santa Maria police officer over the weekend while allegedly waving a gun near Boomers Miniature Golf Arcade is still hospitalized, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers report the man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was shot around 1 p.m. on Sunday after police responded to the business at 2250 North Preisker Lane.

Employees at Boomers Arcade reportedly ushered guests inside of their business after the man was spotted waving a handgun at them.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the man with the gun in the intersection of Broadway and Preisker Lane where he was ultimately shot.

Officers said they implemented life-saving efforts until the man was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

The suspect's name is still being withheld as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office continues their investigation into the incident.

The police department identified the officer that shot him as Officer Ethan Brown. Brown has been with the police department for two-and-a-half years.