Santa Maria police investigate officer involved shooting

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police received a 911 call regarding a man waving a gun in front of people at the Boomers Miniature Golf Arcade in Santa Maria around 12:57 p.m on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at the 2250 North Preisker Lane.

Police said employees had ushered people inside of the business and secured the doors where they sheltered in place.

Upone arriving in the area, officers said they spotted the man at the intersection of Broadway and Preisker. The man was in possession of a handgun.

One officer fired his own weapon and struck the suspect. Other officers quickly engaged in lifesaving efforts, treating the man's injuries following the shooting.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital. We do not yet know his current condition.

NewsChannel 12 is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.