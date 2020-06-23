Man shot by Santa Maria police officer had replica gun, chief confirms

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man who was shot by a Santa Maria police officer on Sunday was in possession of a replica gun, Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen confirmed to our newsroom.

The shooting happened outside of Boomers! Miniature Golf Arcade at 2250 North Preisker Ln. around 1 p.m Sunday.

Police responded after receiving calls about a man waving around a handgun at customers of the business.

The police department said an officer gave the man multiple orders to put the gun down, but the man allegedly refused to comply and threatened the officer.

The man was shot by the officer an undisclosed amount of times. Other officers responded to the scene and officers rendered aid to the man. He was transported to the hospital where he is alive, but his condition is unclear.

The handgun the man was holding a replica gun, police said.

His identity has not yet been released, but he was described as a Hispanic man. The officer's identity has not been released at this time either. That officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office will decide if the shooting was justified or if charges will be filed.