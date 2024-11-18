Lake Cachuma freshly stocked with 4,000 pounds of live Rainbow Trout; 12,000 pounds on the way

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara issued the following press release on Friday after the first batch of Rainbow Trout were introduced to Lake Cachuma on Thursday.

Rainbow Trout. Courtesy of Santa Barbara County

Due to an abundance of rain during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Cachuma Lake is currently at 91% capacity! In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara is slated to receive 16,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout to the lake this stocking season, with the first 4,000 pounds recently delivered. The fish range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek, California. This is a great time of year to be at the lake not only for fishing but also for viewing the migrating birds passing through with some that are staying on for the winter. Bring a pair of binoculars to look for visiting eagles, osprey, and American white pelicans.

Migrating American White Pelicans