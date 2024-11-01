Covered California starts 12th open enrollment period with new informational campaign and increased financial assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The open enrollment period for Covered California starts Friday, Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 31, 2025, allowing California residents to sign up, renew, or shop for a new health insurance plan.

Almost six million Californians have received health insurance coverage through Covered California, the state-based exchange created by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and about 1.8 million Californians are currently enrolled shared a press release from Covered California.

"In California, we are maximizing the Affordable Care Act by providing greater access to coverage and quality care to more Californians," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Reducing out-of-pocket costs for millions of Californians is an important step in creating a healthier California for all."

Anyone interested in seeing what plans are available or what financial assistance they may qualify for can visit the Covered California website or get free and confidential assistance over the phone from a certified agent by calling 800-300-1506.

Covered California kicked off the 12th open-enrollment period with a series of 'Let's Talk Health' events and a record-low of 6.4 percent of the state's population uninsured.

Since Covered California's first open enrollment period in 2013, the state's uninsured rate fell from 17.2 percent to 6.4 percent in 2023, the largest percentage point drop for any state in the country during the Affordable Care Act era noted Covered California.

The graph below shows that percentage point drop.

CalSIM, a model created by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, shows that an estimated 1.3 million uninsured Californians either qualify for subsidies through Covered California (591,000) or are eligible for Medi-Cal coverage (675,000).

The 'Let's Talk Health' campaign is focused on improving health literacy and the ultimate goal of simplifying the process of getting health insurance shared Covered California.

"We want to simplify the complex and confusing so everyone can speak the language of health — regardless of their language, ethnicity, geography or income," explained Covered California's Executive Director Jessica Altman. "This understanding will help all consumers feel empowered to enroll and start using their coverage."

Due to enhanced federal premium support, California's cost-sharing reduction program, and the inclusion of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, there is a large group of Californias now eligible to enroll.

California's Legislature increased funding for the cost-sharing reduction program in 2025 and, as a result, all Californians with incomes above 200 percent of the federal poverty level ($30,120 for a single person and $62,400 for a family of four) are now eligible to enroll in the Enhanced Silver 73 plan that features no deductibles and reduced out-of-pocket costs.

"With California’s enhanced cost-sharing reduction program, many of our consumers will have more affordable choices, and they should shop and compare to choose the plan that is best for them and their families," detailed Covered California's Executive Director Jessica Altman. "We also want every uninsured Californian to know that we’re working to make health care more affordable and easier to navigate. This change will further reduce financial barriers to accessing health care and simplify the process of shopping for health insurance."