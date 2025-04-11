Direct Relief Marks Three Months of Los Angeles Wildfire Response



GOLETA, Calif. – In the three months since the Los Angeles wildfires, Direct Relief has coordinated with local agencies and healthcare providers to deliver life-saving resources.

This includes more than 400 shipments of medical aid totaling over 54 tons.

The medical aid went to 77 health and community organizations across the region.

In order to help protect residents and responders during re-entry and recovery, Direct Relief distributed more than 130,000 N95 masks and nearly 16,000 burn zone re-entry kits through partners like the L.A. Fire Department and public health agencies.

In terms of funding and local recovery, Direct Relief has provided over $6 million in emergency operating grants to 56 organizations.

These organizations include support for health centers and free clinics, rental assistance funds, and community-based groups delivering direct services to those most affected.

While recognizing ongoing threats like post-fire flooding, Direct Relief awarded $255,000 in grants to regional search-and-rescue teams, helping them maintain readiness and deploy specialized resources where needed most.

In partnership with grassroots organizations such as the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, Direct Relief ensured that support reached historically marginalized and medically underserved communities, including low-income families and outdoor workers.

With a focus on building resilience, Direct Relief continues to support the recovery and capacity-building efforts of local healthcare providers, ensuring communities are better prepared for future climate-driven disasters.

As impacted communities move into the next phase of long-term recovery, Direct Relief will continue its work to support local health providers and community organizations with resources, funding, and infrastructure to help rebuild and strengthen essential health services.