California Legislature approves right-to-repair bill for powered wheelchair users Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Monday, both chambers of the California Legislature approved SB 1384, a bill to allow wheelchair users expanded opportunity to repair their mobility equipment, and it now awaits the Governor's signature to become law.

Current state law does not require manufacturers of power wheelchairs to provide information or replacement parts directly to users or independent repair shops.

"If you have a power chair and are using it daily, it needs regular maintenance," explained Sacramento disability rights activist and powered wheelchair user Russell Rawlings. "There can be months if not longer of wait time. This bill seeks to change that by making it easier for owners and smaller shops to fill the repair need. Also, power chairs are increasingly controlled by software that is currently restricted to a small number of vendors. Owners having access to these tools would enable more freedom and ability to control their driving experiences."

Colorado adopted a similar law for power wheelchair users that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

That Colorado bill was the first in the nation to create a right-to-repair for powered wheelchair users shared State Senator Dodd's Office in a press release about the bill's passage Monday.

According to State Senator Dodd's Office, California's version of the bill would require independent repair shops to provide written notice to users before making repairs and would establish guidelines on what parts are eligible for replacement.

Customers of independent repair shops would need to be informed of the terms and conditions of their wheelchair's warranty from the original manufacturer and the bill would not undermine the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

Additionally, SB 1384 carves out exceptions for requiring manufacturers to share trade secrets and opens up manufacturers to civil penalties for violations.

"We must enhance quality of life for people with mobility issues," said State Senator Bill Dodd, the bill's author. "I’m happy to see the Legislature approve this proposal, which allows power wheelchair users to get their wheelchairs fixed in an efficient and timely manner. It is essential that when things go wrong, those who rely on wheelchairs can be operating as soon as possible."

SB 1384 was approved unanimously by the California Assembly on Monday after already clearing the State Senate and now needs the Governor's signature to become law.