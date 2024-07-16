Governor signs bill into law to improve state fire advisory panel responsiveness Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom signed a bill into law that improves the ability of the State Board of Fire Services, an advisory panel for the California State Fire Marshal, to respond quickly to fire emergencies statewide on Monday.

Senate Bill 1215, authored by State Senator Bill Dodd, allows ex-officio members of the Board of Fire Services to serve as proxies on the advisory panel when a regular member can not attend meetings.

The changes allow the Board of Fire Services to make a quorum, a minimum number of members to conduct business, in response to imminent safety issues statewide.

"California faces more destructive and frequent climate-driven wildfires, so it’s essential that we mount a swift and robust response," explained State Senator Dodd. "Now, with the signing of this bill, we can act without delay to address the most pressing needs such the deployment of firefighting resources. I appreciate Gov. Newsom for recognizing the importance of this bill and making it the law."

The 18-member advisory panel is required by law to have a representative from the insurance industry, a city government, a fire district, a county government, a volunteer firefighter, three fire chiefs, and five fire service labor representatives and those positions are appointed by the Governor.

The remaining ex-officio members, or members included because of their current role in the state's government, are the State Fire Marshal; the Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection; the Director of Emergency Services; the Chairperson of the California Fire Fighter Apprenticeship Committee, and a cultural burn liaison.

"SB 1215 from Sen. Dodd fixes an unintentional chaptering error impacting the important work of the State Board of Fire Services and its ability to obtain a quorum and advise on critical issues such as regulations, certifications and training standards for California’s fire service," said Brian K. Rice, President of California Professional Firefighters, which sponsored the bill. "CPF is grateful to Sen. Dodd, the Legislature and the governor for working swiftly to address this error and ensuring that the board can operate smoothly and effectively."

The bill was singed into law late Monday and takes effect immediately detailed State Senator Dodd's office.