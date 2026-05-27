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Deben regresar a su país solicitantes de “Green Card”

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Published 8:41 am

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – A partir del 22 de mayo, de acuerdo a lo publicado por un comunicado por el mismo Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de Estados Unidos, conocido como USCIS, los solicitantes de residencia permanente deben realizar su proceso a través de su país de origen, es decir a través de los consulados de Estados Unidos, sin embargo se menciona que esto es salvo en circunstancias extraordinarias los solicitantes deben regresar a su país para obtener Green Card.

Edgar Castro, especialista en migración, declaró a Telemundo que esta norma tendrá más impacto en personas con visas estudiantil, temporal de trabajo o aquellas que se casen en los Estados Unidos y luego quieran ajustar su estatus, explicó:

“También afectará a todos aquellos que ingresaron con visado estudiantil que desean hacer un ajuste de estatus, así como también a quienes tuvieron visado laboral y pretenden migrar con Green Card”.

Según USCIS, el propósito de la decisión es detener los abusos en el sistema migratorio y acelerar otros procesos urgentes de la agencia.

En este sentido, los expertos advierten que los funcionarios migratorios tendrán más control al momento de decidir si una persona puede continuar en Estados Unidos hasta completar el proceso. 

Según explicó Castro: “Los funcionarios tendrán más flexibilidad sobre la resolución para determinar si realmente califican y son aceptables para un proceso de cambio de status”.

Mientras tanto, las autoridades migratorias continúan sugiriendo que se realicen las solicitudes de Green Card vía consular desde el lugar de origen del solicitante siempre que la persona no haya cometido infracciones migratorias ni tenga antecedentes.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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