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Fire

Direct Relief Gears Up as Sandy Fire Forces Evacuations in Ventura County

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:24 pm
Published 12:27 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Sandy Fire continues burning near Simi Valley, forcing evacuations and disrupting life for thousands across Ventura County.

Santa Barbara-based humanitarian organization Direct Relief is now working with first responders and healthcare providers to track emergency supply needs.

The group has already offered support to local clinics and community partners as crews battle the fast moving wildfire.

Direct Relief has a long history responding to major California fires, including the Thomas Fire and recent Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Emergency crews remain focused on protecting homes and slowing the fire’s spread.

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Alissa Orozco

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