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Crews working on water rescue in Isla Vista

SBCFD
By
New
Published 2:13 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Crews are working on a water rescue at Del Playa Drive near Window to the Sea Park in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The water rescue first emerged just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday and the SBCFD urged citizens to avoid the area for adequate operating room for emergency personnel.

More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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