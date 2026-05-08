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Fue declarado culpable sospechoso atropellar un joven de 16 años

KYMA
USAF / Joshua Magbanua
KYMA
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New
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un empresario de Yucca Valley irá a prisión por cuatro años, se trata de Troy Reynolds quien fue declarado culpable por la muerte de un joven de 16 años que fue atropellado por el auto que manejaba el individuo, quien huyó del lugar en enero del 2024.

Los fiscales argumentaron que no hizo ningún esfuerzo por reportar el mortal incidente a las autoridades.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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