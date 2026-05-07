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Handwritten Stories Bring Strangers Together in Santa Barbara

THE STRANGER PROJECT
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Published 11:17 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A downtown Santa Barbara art exhibit is turning simple handwritten notes into moments of connection between strangers.

The interactive installation invites people to share personal stories, reflections, and memories, which are then displayed for others to read and engage with.

The goal is to slow people down in a busy downtown environment and create space for empathy, reflection, and shared human experience.

Visitors describe the exhibit as unexpectedly personal, with many stopping to read messages that feel both intimate and universal.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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