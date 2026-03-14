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Narcan distributed before Spring Break

Narcan handed out before Spring Break in Isla Vista
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Published 10:55 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) Volunteers distributed Narcan to students this week.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps joined more than 50 volunteers who fanned out in Isla Vista on Wednesday.

Spring Break starts next week and and Deltopia will follow  

Students with Narcan could save a life if they see someone who may have overdosed or passed out.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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