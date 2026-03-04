Skip to Content
Murió un sujeto que apuñaló a un hombre en Palm Desert y después enfrentó a la policía

Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

Las autoridades reportan la muerte de un sujeto que el lunes pasado entró a una vivienda dentro del Date Palm Country Club en Cathedral City y apuñaló a una persona.

Cuando la policía llegó el individuo de 55 años los amenazó y uno de los agentes detonó su pistola contra el hombre por lo que fue transportado al hospital donde ayer murió.

La víctima quien conocía al agresor también fue hospitalizada, pero ya fue dada de alta.

