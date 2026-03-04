Skip to Content
News

En Palm Desert una mujer murió después de ser atropellada

By
Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

La policía reportó una tragedia ayer a las 7:40 de la mañana en el área de la Avenida Portola y la calle Frank Sinatra en Palm Desert donde una mujer fue atropellada; cuando los paramédicos llegaron la señora fue transportada al hospital donde más tarde murió.

Aún se desconoce si la víctima caminaba por el área peatonal, solo confirmaron que el conductor del vehículo involucrado permaneció en el área mientras era interrogado, pero no han dicho si enfrentará cargos.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.