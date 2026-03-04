Skip to Content
El Buró de Supervisores del Condado de Riverside aprobó otro préstamo para el hospital de Blythe

Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

El Buró de Supervisores del Condado de Riverside aprobó la expansión de un préstamo de $3.4 millones de dolares para apoyar al Hospital de Blythe, que desde hace tiempo enfrenta dificultades después de declararse en bancarrota.

Con esto mantendrán abierto el departamento de urgencias.

Profesionales médicos del Sistema de Salud de la Universidad de Riverside ya están trabajando en Blythe para servirle a los 20,000 residentes que ya no tendrán que recorrer más de 70 millas para servicios médicos de emergencia en el hospital de Indio.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

