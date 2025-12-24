Soaking Christmas Eve, next deluge of rain Christmas Day

Merry Christmas Eve! Santa will need a boat heading to the Central Coast as a large atmospheric river passes through the area. Torrential rainfall started Tuesday night and is forecasted through Thursday. As of Christmas Eve morning, we've measured in close to 3-4 inches of rainfall for the entire coverage area. Winds have been astonishingly strong, some beach areas measuring in close to 60mph gusts. Expect some lighter rain by this afternoon as we get a small break in between systems. We may even see the sunshine for a few hours! Spotty showers begin Christmas Eve night and the next band of heavy rain arrives Christmas Day.

Significant rain arrives the morning of Christmas Day. Plan accordingly, as roadways may still be flooded and trees will be susceptible. Rainfall rates will near an inch per hour meaning that flash flooding is still a concern, especially due to saturated grounds. Winds pick back up and most areas will experience advisory level gusts. Temperatures hold into the 50s and low 60s.

Another pulse of showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Expect fast moving downpours and lightning! Stay safe and be aware of your surroundings. We have a small chance of showers through the weekend and another round of rain into the new year. More information to come.