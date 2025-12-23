Flash flooding & mudslide concerns through Christmas

Rain chances arise Tuesday morning as a large firehouse of moisture moves down the coastline of California. Sprinkles will start the morning before the bulk of the moisture moves in during the evening. This is a major storm and will bring large impacts throughout the Central Coast, the biggest concern being prolonged periods of heavy rainfall. Areas of highest concern will be the the South Santa Barbara Coastline. The National Weather Service has deemed this area "High Risk" and it is urged that the public prepare now. Find your local sandbag fill-up station and stay home. Some of the heaviest rainfall will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It will be a messy and dangerous commute in some areas Wednesday morning. This is a dangerous timeframe for travel, and its highly advised to stay hime when possible. Peak rainfall rates indicate 1.5inches of rainfall an hour near the Santa Barbara coastline. This will cause flooding and overflowing creeks and rivers. Wednesday night will be relatively light rain before another round of heavy showers move in.

The next pulse of heavy rain arrives Thursday. There is a major risk of flooding, downed trees and power lines. Santa might need a boat! We begin to see heavy sheets of rain transition to spotty thunderstorms as the wake of the atmospheric river moves down through LA and San Diego into Friday. These thunderstorms could still produce heavy downpours and lightning, use caution and plan some indoor activities. We will stay with a cold and soggy pattern through the new year. More information to come on the next smaller storm.