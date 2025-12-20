Two Ventura County men arrested after shooting Oxnard man

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard Police arrested two men Friday after shooting a 34-year-old on Oct. 25 at the 500 block of Holly Avenue.

OPD officers arrived and concluded the victim was driving during the shooting before taking him to a local hospital for his gunshot wound.

OPD investigators then gathered evidence to connect a 35-year-old Oxnard man and a 36-year-old Fillmore man to the shooting.

Several agencies then served arrest warrants in Oxnard and Fillmore for the two suspects before their arrests, according to the OPD.

OPD investigators found firearms and ammunition believed to be connected to the shootings and charged both men with attempted murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, and firearm charges.

Those with more information on the shooting are asked to contact the following number.