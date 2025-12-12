A Special Toy Drive is in High Gear to Help the Unity Shoppe this Season.

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The annual Community Hot Rod Project Toy Drive over the weekend brought in trunk loads of toys at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 off of Calle Real in Goleta.



Those who wanted to show their cars could get a slot for free if they brought an unwrapped toy.

Many classic car owners did that and more to get an automatic admission to the car show.

Those who didn't have a car on display also contributed to help the cause and enjoy the event.

Kevin Haeberle is the Community Hot Rod Project Founder. He said, "and others in the community that didn't have a car came to check out what we had going on and man, we really crushed it with the amount of toys the community stepped forward and helped out with. It's amazing."

There were toys for all ages.

This was a community event in coordination with the Elks Lodge that included several raffle items and a silent auction to also help with the fundraising.

The toys will be delivered in a hot rod or classic car during our annual Unity Telethon Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Newschannel three.